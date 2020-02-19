Home

Anthony Moniodis

Anthony Moniodis Notice
Anthony Moniodis, age 66, of Abingdon, MD passed away on February 16, 2020. Anthony was the loving spouse of Helena Janouris Moniodis; devoted father of Matthew D. Moniodis and William A. Moniodis and his girlfriend, Crissy Marion; loved grandfather of Finley S. Moniodis; loving brother of Stamatios and Steve Moniodis; also survived by many other family and friends. Anthony was predeceased by his parents, William and Evangelia Moniodis and brother, James Moniodis. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-8 pm followed by a service at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320, P.M.B. 226, Estero, FL 33928. Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
