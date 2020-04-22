|
Anthony "Tony" P. Bozel, age 79, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on April 18, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore City, Maryland, he was the son of the late Pierce Henry and Alma Elizabeth (Anthony) Bozel, predeceased by his first wife Theresa Bozel, and husband of 36 years to Kathleen A. Bozel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Military. He worked at the News American and the Baltimore Sun before his retirement. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Joppa. He was an avid train fanatic and had an extensive train collection, he also enjoyed taking trips to see the trains. Anthony loved his family very much, enjoying time spent with them, especially his grandson, Ryan.
In addition to his wife, Anthony is survived by his daughter, Michele Ann Lynch and her husband, Edward; two grandchildren, Ryan V. Metzdorf and his girlfriend, Autumn Pruitt and Brandon Zito-Lynch and his fiancé, Liz Sogard; brother, Edward Bozel and his wife, Joan; and many loving cousins.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Those who desire may make contributions to: National Model Railroad Association, 4121 Cromwell Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020