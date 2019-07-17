Anthony "Tony" Perry, Aberdeen, left his earthly body on July 4th, 2019 after complications from pneumonia.



Tony was born in Harford County on May 21, 1962 to Archie Earl Perry and Alice Mae Ann Quickley. He was married to Tammy Lyons.



Tony will be remembered as a wonderful person and husband. He could often be seen sitting in his wheelchair on Philadelphia Road waving at cars as they drove by. He can also be remembered as a smiling face that worked at Bertucci's and ShopRite in Riverside. Tony was also an amazing self-advocate, as well as an advocate for those around him. He was able to forge strong relationships with anyone he came into contact with and had a smile that could brighten anyone's day. His biggest accomplishment was his union with his wife, Tammy, and all the things they were able to share. Most notably, was their honeymoon to Ocean City, MD, which was his very first vacation.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 4:00 pm at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home in Aberdeen. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019