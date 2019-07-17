Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony "Tony" Perry


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony "Tony" Perry Notice
Anthony "Tony" Perry, Aberdeen, left his earthly body on July 4th, 2019 after complications from pneumonia.

Tony was born in Harford County on May 21, 1962 to Archie Earl Perry and Alice Mae Ann Quickley. He was married to Tammy Lyons.

Tony will be remembered as a wonderful person and husband. He could often be seen sitting in his wheelchair on Philadelphia Road waving at cars as they drove by. He can also be remembered as a smiling face that worked at Bertucci's and ShopRite in Riverside. Tony was also an amazing self-advocate, as well as an advocate for those around him. He was able to forge strong relationships with anyone he came into contact with and had a smile that could brighten anyone's day. His biggest accomplishment was his union with his wife, Tammy, and all the things they were able to share. Most notably, was their honeymoon to Ocean City, MD, which was his very first vacation.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 4:00 pm at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home in Aberdeen. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now