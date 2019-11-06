Home

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-2422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road
Richmond, KY 40475
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home - Richmond, KY
1110 Barnes Mill Road
Richmond, KY 40475
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Churchill Downs
Louisville, KY
Anthony S. Groth Notice
Anthony Scott Groth, 32, of Richmond, KY, lost his battle with depression in October, 2019.

He was the son of Edward Groth (Carol) of Richmond, and Diane Groth of Baltimore, Maryland, and the father of Brady Groth, of Hershey, PA.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 PM – 4 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, at 1110 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, KY. Celebration of Life will also be held on Sunday, November 10th at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, KY, from 1 PM until the races end. The "Anthony Groth Memorial Race" will be run that day.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019
