Anthony Scott Groth, 32, of Richmond, KY, lost his battle with depression in October, 2019.
He was the son of Edward Groth (Carol) of Richmond, and Diane Groth of Baltimore, Maryland, and the father of Brady Groth, of Hershey, PA.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 PM – 4 PM with a memorial service at 4:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home, at 1110 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond, KY. Celebration of Life will also be held on Sunday, November 10th at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, KY, from 1 PM until the races end. The "Anthony Groth Memorial Race" will be run that day.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019