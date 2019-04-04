|
Anthony Van de Wal, 87, of Joppa, MD passed away on March 30, 2019. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Katherine Mary Van de Wal; son, Anthony Van de Wal; son-in-law, Eric W. McClung; grandchildren, Anthony Van de Wal IV, Thomas Wharton Van de Wal, Hunter L. McClung, Jon Thomas Van de Wal and Courtney Jill Van de Wal; brother, Reverend James J. Van de Wal; and sister, Merle Sano. He was predeceased by his son, Wharton Wallis Van de Wal. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Abingdon, MD on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be completed at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kent County, MD. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 or United States Power Squadron Educational Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
