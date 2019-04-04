Home

Anthony Van de Wal Notice
Anthony Van de Wal, 87, of Joppa, MD passed away on March 30, 2019. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Katherine Mary Van de Wal; son, Anthony Van de Wal; son-in-law, Eric W. McClung; grandchildren, Anthony Van de Wal IV, Thomas Wharton Van de Wal, Hunter L. McClung, Jon Thomas Van de Wal and Courtney Jill Van de Wal; brother, Reverend James J. Van de Wal; and sister, Merle Sano. He was predeceased by his son, Wharton Wallis Van de Wal. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Abingdon, MD on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be completed at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kent County, MD. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 or United States Power Squadron Educational Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
