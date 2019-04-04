Anthony Van de Wal, age 87, of Joppa, MD passed away on March 30, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of Anthony and Mary (Isenburg) Van de Wal and husband of the late Hollie (Wallis) Van de Wal. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our country during the Korean War and was a Physical Scientist/Army Research Manager. He retired in 1997 after 42 years of government service.Mr. Van de Wal is survived by his daughter, Katherine Mary Van de Wal of Joppa; son, Anthony Van de Wal, III of Rock Hall; son-in-law, Eric W. McClung; grandchildren, Anthony Van de Wal IV, Thomas Wharton Van de Wal, Hunter L. McClung, Jon Thomas Van de Wal and Courtney Jill Van de Wal; brother, Reverend James J. Van de Wal; and sister, Merle Sano. He was predeceased by his son, Wharton Wallis Van de Wal.A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Abingdon, MD on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will be completed at a later date at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kent County, MD.In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1 St. Mary's Church Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 or United States Power Squadron Educational Fund, 1504 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary