Antoinette C. Cronise Notice
Cronise , Antoinette C.

On June 13, 2019; Antoinette C. Cronise (86) of Silver Spring; formerly of Baltimore; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Eugene Cronise; devoted mother of Lawrence Cronise and wife Lauren; cherished grandmother of Wesley, Emily, Nolan and Bradley; dear sister of Andrew Cimino, Beatrice DePaola, Frank Cimino, the late Francesco Cimino, Jack Cimino and Robert Cimino; guiding aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Annette's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Monday, June 24 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 11AM Tuesday, June 25 at St. Isaac Jogues. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mother Angelica's Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN)- www.ewtn.com. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 16, 2019
