On January 12, 2020 Antoinette M. Matczuk (nee Impallaria) beloved wife of the late Charles J. Matczuk, Sr.; devoted mother of Charles J. Matczuk, Jr. and his wife Maggie, Edward J. Matczuk and his wife Delight, Jane Levin and her late husband Marty; loving grandmother of Lisa Holmes, Charles J. Matczuk, III and Edward J. Matczuk, Jr.; great-grandmother of Morgan, Michael and Miranda Holmes.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Towson on Monday, January 20 at 11 AM. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020