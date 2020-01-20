Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Rosedale, MD
View Map
Antoinette Maas Notice
Antoinette "Toni" Maas (nee: Levy) family would like to let you know that her work here is done. Toni was called home Saturday, January 18 after a long and happy almost 96 years. Born and raised in Rosedale, Maryland, she was a devoted parishioner of St. Clement parish and spent her life as an ultimate caregiver to family and friends alike. The Matriarch of a large and rambunctious family will be greatly missed and always remembered. Toni was predeceased by her husband Bernard Maas and her son Bernie (Bug) Maas. She is survived by her daughters Josephine (Jody) Seling, Joyce (Queenie) Phillips, Sharon (Peach) Warner and son-in-laws Chris Seling, Tommy Phillips and Rob Warner. Her grandchildren are Marybeth Culver, Jeff Seling, Kathy

Flannery, Tommy Phillips, Christian Phillips, Steven Phillips, Melissa Matesa, Melody Warner, Ian Warner, Kyle Warner, Joshua Phillips, Schuyler Warner and

Robbie Warner. Great Grandchildren include Paige Culver, Shelby Culver, Gregory Culver, Jenna Culver, Whitney Culver, Keenan Phillips, Nick Phillips, Molly Flannery, Hailey Phillips, Lily Phillips, Madelyn

Phillips, Brooks Matesa, Maybelle Matesa, Willow Young, Maeve Flannery, Hazel Barrett, Ryder

Phillips and Briar Matesa. Also known as "Mammy", she leaves behind in-laws, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors that were important to her.

Viewing for Mammy will be held at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Wednesday 2-4 and 6-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 am at St. Clement Church (Rosedale). Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

Toni lived an ordinary life in an extraordinary way. The family plans on celebrating her full life and committing to follow her favorite sign off on greeting cards in her honor to "Have a Good One!" In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to her beloved St. Clement Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
