On September 6, 2019 Antoinette T. Modesto (nee Ruta) beloved wife of the late Anthony M. "Tony" Modesto; predeceased by three sisters and three brothers; also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 9 from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, PA. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church, 3600 Claremont
St Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019