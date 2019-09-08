Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph N Zannino Jr Funeral Home
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church
3600 Claremont St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Modesto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Modesto


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Modesto Notice
On September 6, 2019 Antoinette T. Modesto (nee Ruta) beloved wife of the late Anthony M. "Tony" Modesto; predeceased by three sisters and three brothers; also survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 9 from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, PA. 263 S Conkling Street Baltimore, MD 21224. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church, 3600 Claremont

St Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now