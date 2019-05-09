Home

Antoinette Rugguri

Antoinette Rugguri Notice
On May 4, 2019 Antoinette Marie Rugguri (formerly Curreri) of Reisterstown beloved mother of Samuel J. Curreri and his wife Sally and Tina M. Bernstein and her husband David. Grandmother of Samantha, Lucy, Antonio "Rocco", Vinci, Vivi, Sara and Mary Claire. Sister of Gloria Jean Bain and the late Thomas Rugguri. Canine mother of Pippa. Survived by her restaurant "Sammy's Trattoria". Predeceased by her 5 canine babies Molly, Lilly, Dustin, Drummond, and Anna.She was the Executive Project Manager for NCR for 30 years in Beltsville, MD. In 2006 she and her son opened Sammy's Tratttoria restaurant. Antoinette cherished her grandchildren and her dogs. She loved Johns Hopkins lacrosse and "D.P." Memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210 on Monday, May 13, 2019, 1:00pm. Interment is private. If you would like to send flowers, they may be sent to the Cathedral. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
