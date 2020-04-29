|
Tony gently passed away surrounded by his family in Abingdon on April 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Annette; his children, Natalie Blakeman and Michael Colaric; and his four remaining grandchildren, Amber Blakeman, and Morgan, Alexander and Connor Colaric.
As a young adult seeking economic freedom and opportunity, Tony escaped from Yugoslavia, swimming the Adriatic Sea to Italy with only a partially inflated raft. This sheer determination and never fail attitude framed his life in everything he did.
Tony was an avid swimmer. After coming to the United States in 1961,Tony once earned himself a fine for swimming into a restricted area in Lake Erie Becoming a US Citizen, he enrolled at Case-Western University earning a Masters in Russian. He became a teacher at Bel Air High School teaching Russian then Industrial Arts. He he taught for over 20 years in the Harford County Public Schools at Bel Air and then Aberdeen High School until he retired in 1996.
Teaching was one of Tony's lifelong passions. When seeing his former students, he got pleasure seeing them do well. Tony even instructed his caregivers into his final days. A lifelong DIY-er, Tony took great pleasure in building and enjoying his dream home.
Tony did not want a viewing or funeral services. After community health conditions have improved a celebration of life will be announced. Simplicity Cremation & Funeral Services is handling final care.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020