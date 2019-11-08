Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Anton Primus Sr. Notice
On November 7, 2019 Anton "Tony" Primus, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie A. Primus; devoted father of Jerri Buschman and her late husband Gordon, and Anton "Tony" Primus, Jr. and Jean Younker; cherished grandfather of Lisa Finch (Bill), Michelle Benson (John), and Brian Primus (Melissa); loving great-grandfather of Erin, Sean, Matthew, Olivia, Sophia, and Kaitlyn.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Stella Maris, Attn: Development Office, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
