|
|
On November 7, 2019 Anton "Tony" Primus, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie A. Primus; devoted father of Jerri Buschman and her late husband Gordon, and Anton "Tony" Primus, Jr. and Jean Younker; cherished grandfather of Lisa Finch (Bill), Michelle Benson (John), and Brian Primus (Melissa); loving great-grandfather of Erin, Sean, Matthew, Olivia, Sophia, and Kaitlyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Stella Maris, Attn: Development Office, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd. Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019