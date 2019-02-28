Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Antonietta Biddinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonietta Biddinger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Antonietta Biddinger Notice
On February 26, 2019, Antonietta Biddinger, beloved wife to the late Conrad "Biddy" Biddinger, Sr., loving mother to Jean White (Bruce), Conrad Biddinger, Jr. (Patty), the late Frank Biddinger, Sr. Also survived by her daughter in-law Angie Biddinger, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.