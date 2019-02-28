|
On February 26, 2019, Antonietta Biddinger, beloved wife to the late Conrad "Biddy" Biddinger, Sr., loving mother to Jean White (Bruce), Conrad Biddinger, Jr. (Patty), the late Frank Biddinger, Sr. Also survived by her daughter in-law Angie Biddinger, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019