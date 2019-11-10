Home

Bradley Ashton
2134 Willow Spring Road
Dundalk, MD 21222
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
520 S. Ponca Street
Baltimore, MD
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
520 S. Ponca Street.
Baltimore, MD
Aphrodite Kouroupis Notice
On November 6, 2019, Aphrodite Kouroupis, beloved wife of John Kouroupis, devoted mother of Bill Kouroupis and his wife, Deanna and Sophia Vaughn and her husband, Craig, loving grandmother of Brandon and his wife, Caitlin, Macie, Kyle, and Justin, dearest great-grandmother of Connor, cherished sister of Steve Mandras and his wife, Susan. She is also survived by many other family members and friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 10:30-11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 520 S. Ponca Street. Baltimore, MD 21224, where services will be held at 11 a.m.. Interment in Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions in her name to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
