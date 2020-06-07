Ara Kachadourian, aged 101, died peacefully at home in Baltimore on May 30. He is predeceased by "Belle", his wife of 66 years, and is held in loving memory by his daughter Lisa Moreland, son Gary Kachadourian and his wife Jan Razauskas, and grandsons Jason and Evan Kachadourian. A WWII veteran, graphic artist and gregarious personality, Ara paired his love of art and his native Baltimore through decades of lively drawings of city life. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



