On February 16, 2019, Ardena Simmons Dixon loving mother of Stephanie Barham (Arthur) and Eris Dixon. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue, on Friday from 8:30 AM,until 8:00 PM, where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at 9:30 AM at Macedonia Baptist Church, 718 W. Lafayette Avenue, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019