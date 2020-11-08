On November 2, 2020 Ardith Valentine Curran, beloved wife of the late Frank Edie Curran Jr.; dear mother of L. Valentine "Val" Curran (Libby Cooper Curran), Stacy Curran Lindsey (the late Robert Francis Lindsey ) and Frank Edie "Dee" Curran III (Nancy Novak Curran ); dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Kenneth and Marguerite Curran, Robert, Ardith Valentine and Davis Lindsey and Leas, Porter and Gerrit Curran. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date . Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Stephen's Traditional Episcopal Church 11856 Mays Chapel Rd. Lutherville, MD 21093. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com