Arend "Pete" Harris Reid, age 86, of Glen Arm, Maryland passed away on April 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of Wayne and Madge (Harris) Reid and husband of the late Rachael R. Reid. Following graduation from Purdue University with a degree in air transportation engineering, Mr. Reid was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Aberdeen Proving Ground. He completed a tour of active duty and continued employment at APG as a civilian. He advanced quickly, becoming Chief of the War Games Branch at the Ballistic Research Laboratory and eventually Chief of the Combat Support Division of Army Materiel Systems Analysis Activity. Mr. Reid was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 1982 and given the Presidential Rank Award in 1989 for Meritorious Executive by President George H. W. Bush. He was inducted into the Army Operations Research/Systems Analysis Hall of Fame in 2008.
Mr. Reid was a lifelong learner and mentor to many both in his career and personal life. He continued to enjoy participating in a variety of classes at the Glen Meadows Retirement Community. He traveled around the world during his distinguished career and continued to travel after retirement all around the globe, often accompanied by family members and friends. As an accomplished clarinet and saxophone player, he was a founding member of the Bel Air Community Band. He was a long-time member of Fallston United Methodist Church. Pete was also an avid sports fan, particularly of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers which he constantly referred to as "the most sincere" teams in their respective sports. Perhaps the only sporting events he liked more were those featuring his beloved Purdue Boilermakers. When he had leisure time, he especially enjoyed fishing.
Pete is survived by his son, David Reynolds Reid; daughter, Diane Reid (Joseph) Frijia; grandchildren, Kristin (Alex) Persu, Melanie Reid, Anthony Frijia and Nicholas Frijia; great grandchildren, Nicholas Persu, Jacob Quillen and Natalie Persu; sister, Ruthelma Wiseman and brother, Howard Reid. In addition to his wife, Pete was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Reid.
Information regarding a memorial service will be updated on the McComas Funeral Home website and the Fallston United Methodist website once mandates are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete's memory to the Charles F. Brown Scholarship Fund at Glen Meadows Retirement Community, 11630 Glen Arm Rd, Glen Arm, MD 21057.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.