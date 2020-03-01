Home

Arleen Isaacson

Arleen Isaacson Notice
Arleen Isaacson (nee Freedman) passed away on February 28, 2020, at the age of 79. Arleen's love for the Baltimore Orioles and Big Mac sandwiches was matched only by the love she had for her family. She was a proud grandmother and lived for the moments she shared with Jenna, Julia and Katie. Arleen is survived by her children, Shawn (Danielle) Isaacson, and Debra (Shawn) Reigner; siblings, Sherry Grill, Edward Freedman, and Joy (Kim) Bosch; grandchildren, Jenna, Julia, and Katie Isaacson, Ellie and Peri Reigner; nieces and nephews, Kim Wilmer, Phillip Gootee, and Morrisa Vollmerhousen. She was predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Alex Freedman; and brother-in-law, Hal Grill.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
