Arlene Hildebrandt, age 76, of Kingsville, MD passed away on February 6, 2020 at Senator Bob Hooper Hospice in Forest Hill after a 4 year battle with a brain tumor. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; her 2 loving Daughters, Traci Petty of Abingdon and husband, Douglas; Jill McWilliams of Perry Hall and husband, Dave; her 4 grandchildren DJ Petty of High Point, NC and friend, Sarah; Allie McWilliams of Austin, TX; Lindsey Petty of Carrboro, NC and Shane McWilliams, a senior at U. Of Michigan; many brothers & sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Her sister predeceased her in 2010.
Arlene enjoyed her family get-togethers especially when her grandchildren were there. She enjoyed annual vacations in Aruba, monthly vacations in Ocean City, 25th Anniversary in Hawaii, 50th Anniversary in Aruba with 22 family members and many other trips. Her Garden was her happy place.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Friday 2/14 from 4-8pm. A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday 2/15, at 12:30pm, at the funeral home. Internment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020