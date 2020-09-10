Arlene J. Lann (nee Greenberg), 89, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Lori (Mark) Palatchi of Atlanta, GA and Lisa (Sam) Akman of Baltimore, MD, by her sister Judi Spitzer, by her grandchildren Jared Palatchi, Michael (Olivia) Palatchi, Ryan Akman, and Ben Akman, by her great-granddaughter Addison Palatchi, by her nieces Sharon Bridge and Alison Spitzer, and by her longtime dear friend Mrs. Gerry Schehr. She was predeceased by her loving husband Leonard I. Lann, her parents Florence and Harry Greenberg, and by her brother-in-law Alan Spitzer.



Mrs. Lann was very dedicated to her family and her four grandsons.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.



