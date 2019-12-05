|
Arlene Barbara Clarke Kutz, born June 6, 1941 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Jacob Brand Clarke and the late Edna Schmitt Clarke, passed peacefully surrounded by her beloved family November 25, 2019 in Columbia, MD.
Mrs. Kutz spent her early educational years in New Jersey graduating from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ. She went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree with dual majors in Home Economics and English from the University of Delaware and her Master of Education degree from the University of Maryland. She followed that with additional graduate studies at Loyola College. She enjoyed a 30-year teaching career, 28 of those years with the Howard County Public School System. She started her career at De La Warr High School in New Castle, DE, before moving onto Wilde Lake High School and Oakland Mils High School, both in Columbia, MD. She received a number of awards during her career: Teacher of the Year, Evening of Excellence Award and Favorite Teacher Award just to name a few. She was also a life member of the Maryland PTA.
On February 2, 1963 she married Frederick W. Kutz, and they enjoyed a long happy marriage having two children, Mark and Heather. Mrs. Kutz had many hobbies, including knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed musical theater as well as playing the cello. She volunteered as Coordinator of the Howard County Chapter of Project Linus for many years. During her tenure with Project Linus, she donated almost 1,000 blankets to children in need. She retired from teaching in June of 2001.
Mrs. Kutz is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dr. Frederick W. Kutz, beloved children, Mark Douglas Kutz and his wife Laura and Heather Lynn Kutz Pryor and her husband Dean, cherished grandchildren Andrew Jacob and Jason Patrick Kutz, and Lucas Ryan and Jackson Frederick Pryor. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Clarke Hedgepath, sister-in-law Sue Fox Clarke and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George Robert Clarke.
The family requests that in lieu of cards and flowers, donations be made to Project Linus Annapolis/Howard County Chapter, 575 Kevins Drive, Arnold, MD 21012. Please note on check that contribution is made in memory of Arlene Kutz.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for some time in early 2020. Details will be announced when available. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 5, 2019