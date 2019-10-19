|
|
Dr. Armand Joel Gold, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Armand is survived by his loving wife, Helen Gold (nee Miller), children, Susan (Andrew) Katz and Mitchell (Leslee) Gold, a sister, Maxine Rosenthal, grandchildren, Seth Katz (Neema Kumar), Jonathan (Jaime) Katz, Leor Gold and Marshall Gold, and great-grandchildren, Camden, Logan and Nora Katz. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Gerald Rosenthal, and parents, Solomon and Lena Gold.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, October 20, at 11 am. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153 or Kennedy Krieger Institute, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore 21205 or the . In mourning at 9 Hunters Horn Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Tuesday evening.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 19, 2019