Carter , Armenta



"It was grace that brought me, it was grace that kept me, and it's grace that will lead me home."



On Saturday June 8, 2019, Armenta Mason Carter, age 81, of Kettering , MD widow of Harold James Carter Jr. and the eldest of three children of the late Helen Ercus Mason and Rev. Willie C. Mason went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her son Armond D. Carter, daughter Dr. Rene L. Williamson, son-in-law Minister Jim Williamson, grandson Josiah Matthew Williamson and youngest sister Camille Mason. Along with Sister-in-Laws, Jane Dickens, Jean Camak, Dr. Jacqueline Williams and a host of cousins and nephews; friends and neighbors.



The family sincerely appreciates every act of kindness, generosity, every prayer, expression of sympathy in memory of Armenta Mason Carter.



The family will receive friends and family at Pope Funeral Home 2617 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington DC on June 24, 2019 between the times of 10AM and 11AM. Interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at 1pm.