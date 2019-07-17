Home

It is with tremendous sadness that we share with you the death of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, Arno Drucker who died on July 15th at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Ruth (married 64 years), his children, David (Pam), Steven (Lourdes), and his granddaughter Renata.

The funeral will be private.

Reception with the family, open to all, will be held at Linwood's Restaurant (25 Crossroad's Drive, Owings Mills, MD. 21117) on Wednesday, July 17 from 2:30-5:00.

Donations in Arno's memory may be made to:

Towson University: The Ruth and Arno Drucker Fund - est. 1995

Peabody Conservatory of The Johns Hopkins University: Ruth and Arno Drucker Scholarship - est. 2001

The Walden School: established by David Drucker, 2002.

Condolences may be sent to Ruth Drucker, 1 Glencliffe Circle, Baltimore, MD. 21208. We will be arranging a memorial celebration to Arno's life at a later date. May the memory of Arno always be in our hearts.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
