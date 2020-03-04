Home

Arnold Abramson

On March 1, 2020, Arnold Abramson passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family after a valiant battle with cancer. Arnie was a man of enormous charm, talent, and skills. He had mastered the guitar and used it as a source of comfort, joy, and performance. He touched many lives with his easy manner and was an admirer and restorer of vintage automobiles. He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Barbara, his dear sister Susan, and his beloved children Liana and Dallas. He was greeted in the afterworld by his parents, Morris Abramson and Lillian Williams.

Contributions can be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD. 21031 or gilchristcares.org/donation
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
