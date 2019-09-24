|
|
Arnold "Arnie" Davis, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Davis (nee Chomet), children, Glenn Davis, Laura (Rich) Shickman and Lisa (Ken) Rozanski, daughter-in-law, Ann Davis, grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Brian (Emma) Davis, Ashley (Tim) Evans, Amanda Rozanski, Kyle Rozanski, Colin Shickman, Justin Shickman, Evan Shickman, Bobby Davis, Jessica Davis and Blair Davis, and great granddaughter, Caroline Evans. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Davis.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Thursday, September 26, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019