Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth El Memorial Park
Randallstown, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold "Arnie" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold "Arnie" Davis Notice
Arnold "Arnie" Davis, of Taneytown, MD, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Davis (nee Chomet), children, Glenn Davis, Laura (Rich) Shickman and Lisa (Ken) Rozanski, daughter-in-law, Ann Davis, grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Brian (Emma) Davis, Ashley (Tim) Evans, Amanda Rozanski, Kyle Rozanski, Colin Shickman, Justin Shickman, Evan Shickman, Bobby Davis, Jessica Davis and Blair Davis, and great granddaughter, Caroline Evans. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Davis.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown on Thursday, September 26, at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.