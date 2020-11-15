Arnold Kenneth Kohn of Baltimore Maryland passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Hornstein Kohn, a daughter, Debra K. McQuin, of London England, a son, Thomas D. Kohn, of Baltimore and grandchildren, Rachel Kohn of Los Angeles, California and James McQuin of London, England. Arnold is pre-deceased by his parents, Jack and Sylvia Kohn and his grandson, Adam Joshua (AJ) Kohn.
Arnold had a successful career in commercial real estate and, in his later years, he used that expertise as a Board Member of CHAI (Comprehensive Housing Assistance), which works to improve neighborhood housing in Northwest Baltimore. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent to CHAI of Baltimore, 5809 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21215 or the charity of your choice
.