1/1
Arnold Kenneth Kohn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Kenneth Kohn of Baltimore Maryland passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Hornstein Kohn, a daughter, Debra K. McQuin, of London England, a son, Thomas D. Kohn, of Baltimore and grandchildren, Rachel Kohn of Los Angeles, California and James McQuin of London, England. Arnold is pre-deceased by his parents, Jack and Sylvia Kohn and his grandson, Adam Joshua (AJ) Kohn.

Arnold had a successful career in commercial real estate and, in his later years, he used that expertise as a Board Member of CHAI (Comprehensive Housing Assistance), which works to improve neighborhood housing in Northwest Baltimore. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent to CHAI of Baltimore, 5809 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21215 or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved