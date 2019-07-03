Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Porter Notice
Arnold Tschantre Porter, age 99, died on June 29, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Baltimore, Mr. Porter loved hunting, golfing, ice skating, sketching, writing poetry and metal sculpting. A veteran of WWII he joined the Navy in 1942 during which time he was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and later served on the USS Neal A. Scott Destroyer. Mr Porter received an honorable discharge in September, 1945.

He is survived by his daughter Carolyn P. Smith (nee Porter) of Arlington, VA, predeceased by husband Barry B Smith, grandson Alex Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Judith P. and A. Bruce Kunkel; granddaughter and her husband, Lindze and Bruce Harkness of Malone, NY, great-grandchildren, Jason and Savanna; and granddaughter, Sarah Porter of St. Augustine, FL.

Mr. Porter was preceded in death by his wife, LaRue E. Porter (nee Coscia), son, Arnold L. Porter, mother, Marie L. Porter (nee Tschantre), father, William D. Porter, brother, William Porter, sister, Olga Porter, brother, Leon Porter and sister, Lina McCarthy (nee Porter).

The family will receive friends from 11-1pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771. A funeral service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow.

Donations may be made to or to Operation Smile.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 3, 2019
