On April 11, 2019, Arnold R. Schunick, 90 years old; loving husband of Nathalie Schunick (nee Lachapelle) and the late Anne Vera Schunick (nee Sussman); devoted father of Jill (Roger) Putnam and Joy (Joseph) Auslander; devoted brother of the late Robert Schunick; dear son of the late Hyman and Irene Schunick; adored grandfather of Roger (Robin) Putnam, III, Rebecca Putnam, and Anna Auslander; cherished great-grandfather of Owen Putnam; loving uncle of Diane (Lewis) Houser and the late Lynn Schunick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 14, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Wilmer Eye Institute, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Wilmer Development Office, Wilmer 112, 600 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21287-9015
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019