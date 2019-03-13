|
|
On March 11, 2019, Arnold "Buster" Speert; loving husband of Linda Speert (nee Stine); cherished father of his blended family, Scott (Heather) Speert, Allison (Sam) Vonella, Michelle (Michael) Stricker, Allan (Michelle) Kremen, Ronald (Marcie) Kremen and Brian Kremen; devoted brother of Louis (Faye) Speert, Marion (Late Hy) Boyar, and the late Willie Speert; dear son of the late Nathan and Yetta Speert and Julie Speert; adored brother-in-law of Jeffery (Iris) Stine and Ethel Speert; beloved grandfather of Brittany Speert, Bryce Speert, Cole Stricker, Zachary Stricker, Garrett Vonella, Tyler Vonella, Eric (Cherie) Kremen, Mitchell Kremen and Melanie Kremen; great-grandfather of Parker Kremen and Eli Kremen; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 14, at 9:30 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. The family will be receiving at Pikesville Doubletree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, then continuing at Heather Ridge, 6350 Red Cedar Place, Apt 303, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday from 6pm to 9pm, and Friday beginning at 12pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2019