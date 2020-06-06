Arnold Z. Etelson, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 68. He is survived by his cherished sister, Ellen (Alan) Bernstein; nephew, Marc (Jen) Bernstein; and niece, Amy Bernstein. He was predeceased by his devoted parents, Estelle and Lee J. Etelson; and niece, Anne Bernstein.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Anne Bernstein Memorial Education Fund of Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221 or The Anne Bernstein Memorial Fund of Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 N. Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221.Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.