Artemio "Art" Rabanal Taguding, 65, of Middle River, died unexpectedly of natural causes Jan. 6, 2020.
A loving husband, father and "pops" and devoted friend and mentor, Art had a unique ability to bring people together, and his excitement in seeing others succeed came through in every aspect of his work and life.
He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, the former Lori Strom, son Ryan and daughter-in-law Lauren, daughter Lauren and her fiancé Vince Tabares, and beloved young granddaughters Alaina and Blair, as well as 8 brothers and sisters, 25 nieces & nephews, and many in his Towson University "family."
Raised in Hawaii by Bonifacio and Rufina Taguding, Art graduated in 1976 from then-Towson State University and received a Masters in Student Counseling in 1978 from the University of Maryland. He was a lifelong Terps fan. His career spanned positions in higher education, government and private industry, always with a mission of building community.
He had a deep reservoir of faith that sustained him throughout his life and lifted others he met along the way. His resonant voice, distinctive handwriting style, vast photo archive and witty one-liners were among his endearing trademarks.
Service-oriented to the end, Art donated his organs to help others live and his body to the advancement of science.
A celebration of his life will take place at 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Auburn House at Towson University.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art's name to the Mary Lee Farlow Outstanding Students Scholarship at Towson University, which Art helped establish. To give, visit towsonuniversity.givingfuel.com/towson-fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020