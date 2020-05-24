Arthur Ault
Arthur K. Ault, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He is the beloved husband of the late Nellie M. Ault; devoted father of Brian Ault and his wife Kati, and Donna Becker and her husband Joe; cherished grandfather of Jacob (Liz), Miriam, and Jonathan; loving uncle of Karen, Billy (Maya), Carol, Brenda, Bob (Monica), Linda, Charlene (Ken), Bill (Linda), and Nancy (Dave). Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus on Wednesday, May 27, from 4 – 7pm. A funeral service will be held at Arbutus United Methodist Church, 1201 Maple Ave., Arbutus on Thursday, May 28 at 10am. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's name to the Butterfly House at Irvine Nature Center, 11201 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, MD, 21117, 443-738-9200, or explorenature.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
MAY
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arbutus United Methodist Church
MAY
28
Interment
Loudon Park Cemetery
