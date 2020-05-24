Arthur K. Ault, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. He is the beloved husband of the late Nellie M. Ault; devoted father of Brian Ault and his wife Kati, and Donna Becker and her husband Joe; cherished grandfather of Jacob (Liz), Miriam, and Jonathan; loving uncle of Karen, Billy (Maya), Carol, Brenda, Bob (Monica), Linda, Charlene (Ken), Bill (Linda), and Nancy (Dave). Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus on Wednesday, May 27, from 4 – 7pm. A funeral service will be held at Arbutus United Methodist Church, 1201 Maple Ave., Arbutus on Thursday, May 28 at 10am. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's name to the Butterfly House at Irvine Nature Center, 11201 Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills, MD, 21117, 443-738-9200, or explorenature.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.