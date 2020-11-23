1/
Dr. Arthur Bushel
Dr. Arthur Bushel, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at the age of 99. He is survived by his children, Glenn and Kaye Bushel, Faith and Allen Friedman, Betsy and Larry Shapiro; grandchildren, Alexander (Mary) Bushel, Marjorie Friedman, Caroline Bushel (David Sheiman), Jeffrey (Christie) Friedman, and Jeremy Shapiro; great grandchildren, Miles, Harry, Georgeanna, Genevieve, Charlie and Andrew; also survived by several devoted nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Marian Rubin Bushel, and his parents, Bertha and Dr. Harry Bushel.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, New York 10038 or Mazon, 10850 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90024 or Shriver Hall Concert Series, 3400 N. Charles Street, Shriver Hall, Suite 14, Baltimore, Maryland 21218.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2020.
