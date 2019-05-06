|
|
On May 5, 2019, Arthur C. Grant, beloved husband of Sally Grant (nee Tucker); cherished father of David Edward Grant (Felicity Northcott); adored grandfather of Julia (Otilio) Baez, and Noah Irving (Ana Zandarin) Northcott-Grant; loving great-grandfather of Olivia Baez and Otilio Baez III, and Sadie Northcott-Grant; devoted son of the late Frieda and Irving Grant. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, May 8, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to League of Women's Voters of Baltimore City, 6600 York Road, Suite 211 Baltimore, MD 21212, or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the . In mourning at 2217 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2019