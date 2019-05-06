Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur C. Grant

Notice Condolences Flowers

Arthur C. Grant Notice
On May 5, 2019, Arthur C. Grant, beloved husband of Sally Grant (nee Tucker); cherished father of David Edward Grant (Felicity Northcott); adored grandfather of Julia (Otilio) Baez, and Noah Irving (Ana Zandarin) Northcott-Grant; loving great-grandfather of Olivia Baez and Otilio Baez III, and Sadie Northcott-Grant; devoted son of the late Frieda and Irving Grant. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, May 8, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to League of Women's Voters of Baltimore City, 6600 York Road, Suite 211 Baltimore, MD 21212, or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the . In mourning at 2217 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now