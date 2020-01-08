|
On January 6, 2020, Arthur B. Campbell, III of Ellicott City, beloved husband of the late Carole Nowotenski Campbell, adored partner of Susie Burgdorfer Boehm, cherished father of Heather Campbell and her husband Robert Stankovic, loving grandfather of Charlie and Natalie Stankovic, caring brother of Alison Campbell Shourds and her husband Robert, and dear uncle of Michael B. Shourds and his wife Kathryn, Robert T. Shourds and his wife Deena and a host of loving great nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, on Friday January 10, 2019 from 10-11 am at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those who desire may direct donations in Mr. Campbell's name to the or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020