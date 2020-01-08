Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Campbell Notice
On January 6, 2020, Arthur B. Campbell, III of Ellicott City, beloved husband of the late Carole Nowotenski Campbell, adored partner of Susie Burgdorfer Boehm, cherished father of Heather Campbell and her husband Robert Stankovic, loving grandfather of Charlie and Natalie Stankovic, caring brother of Alison Campbell Shourds and her husband Robert, and dear uncle of Michael B. Shourds and his wife Kathryn, Robert T. Shourds and his wife Deena and a host of loving great nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD, on Friday January 10, 2019 from 10-11 am at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those who desire may direct donations in Mr. Campbell's name to the or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -