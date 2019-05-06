|
|
On May 5, 2019, Arthur Crockin Grant, beloved husband of Sally Grant (nee Tucker); cherished father of David Edward Grant (Felicity Northcott); adored grandfather of Julia (Otilio) Baez, and Noah Irving (Ana Zandarin) Northcott-Grant; loving great-grandfather of Olivia Baez and Otilio Baez III, and Sadie Northcott-Grant; devoted son of the late Frieda and Irving Grant. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, May 8, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to League of Women's Voters of Baltimore City, c/o Sadie Crockin Fund, 6600 York Road, Suite 211, Baltimore, MD 21212, or Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the . In mourning at 2217 Cross Country Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2019