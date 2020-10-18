Arthur Donald Ford ("Duck"), of Annapolis, passed away on October 11, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Albert and Alice; his brothers David ("Sonny"), Emmet ("Peanut"), and Lee; and his oldest son, Donny (Arthur Donald Ford, Jr.). Loving husband of over 60 years to Kathleen; father to Alice and her husband Mark, and Patrick; grandfather to Kathleen Marie. A celebration of life is to be held on Friday, October 30th at 11am at Severn Covenant Church, 20 Gambrills Rd, Severn, MD. Luncheon will follow at Blackwall Barn, 329 Gambrills Rd, Gambrills, MD. The family requests guests to wear bright colors to his services (in lieu of dark colors) in remembrance of Duck's personality. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Maryland Chapter Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/maryland
) or to Hospice of the Chespeake (https://www.hospicechesapeake.org
).
