PHOENIXVILLE, PA – Arthur Davis Groves, 88, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Brandywine Living.
He was born February 16, 1931 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Harold and Eleanor (Farwell) Groves.
He was a graduate of Arms Academy High School in Shelburne Falls, MA and a 1953 graduate of the University of Massachusetts, where he met his future wife Barbara and graduated with a Master's Degree in mathematics.
After graduation he landed a job with the US Department of Army at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. He and Barbara moved to Maryland to start their new lives. The two divisions he worked in at APG were US Army Materiel Systems Analysis Activity (AMSAA) and Ballistic Research Laboratory (BRL). When his children were young, he spent much time travelling the country for the Government for various projects. He was also known to visit the Pentagon from time to time – for what, remains a mystery. Arthur founded and directed the AMSAA Men's Chorus. He enjoyed designing and building his two homes in Bel Air which seemed to take forever due to his precise, analytical mind. He was an avid fan of the Orioles and the Baltimore Colts. He always found the time to be present at his children's activities whether it was swim meets, piano recitals, school concerts or basketball games, and he even coached Little League for a couple of years. He retired at 55 years old, and thoroughly enjoyed his life from that point on.
Arthur had a lifetime love of music, whether it was playing his trombone, singing in various local groups, conducting his church choirs or just listening to his favorite classical music. He was an original member of the Bel Air Community Band, longtime member of the Chuck Baker Orchestra and many other organizations in the Harford County area. He was choir director at Grove Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen and Churchville Presbyterian Church. In his later years he taught himself to play the piano, and enjoyed performing with the Rehoboth Welsh Choir from Delta, PA. He could always be seen at his children's school concerts with his tape recorder and microphones.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara (Mills) Groves, four children, Alan (Paula) Groves of Gilbert, AZ, Marilyn Groves of Queens, NY, Diane (John) Bishop of Orlando, FL and Lorraine (Michael) McCamley of Skippack, PA; 6 grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Elaine Groves Cole of Shelburne Falls, MA.
There will be a private family service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020