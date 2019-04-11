|
|
Arthur Donald Ketley, 88, of San Anselmo, California and formerly of Columbia, Maryland, died on March 19, 2019 from acute respiratory failure. Born in London, England, he earned his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from the University of London. He came to the U.S. in 1953, studied at MIT and Georgia Institute of Technology before joining W. R. Grace & Co. in 1959. In 1988 he became Managing Director of Grace's Japan Research Center. His daughter Celia Hope Ketley Leber, son-in-law Ben Leber and son Alex Donald Ketley, daughter in-law Aline Wachsmuth, and his beloved granddaughter Amara Atlas Ketley survive him.Along with his scientific talents, Don was an accomplished photographer and enthusiastic lover of camping and the beauty of California. His children have continued this love of nature.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019