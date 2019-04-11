Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Ketley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Donald Ketley

Notice Condolences Flowers

Arthur Donald Ketley Notice
Arthur Donald Ketley, 88, of San Anselmo, California and formerly of Columbia, Maryland, died on March 19, 2019 from acute respiratory failure. Born in London, England, he earned his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from the University of London. He came to the U.S. in 1953, studied at MIT and Georgia Institute of Technology before joining W. R. Grace & Co. in 1959. In 1988 he became Managing Director of Grace's Japan Research Center. His daughter Celia Hope Ketley Leber, son-in-law Ben Leber and son Alex Donald Ketley, daughter in-law Aline Wachsmuth, and his beloved granddaughter Amara Atlas Ketley survive him.Along with his scientific talents, Don was an accomplished photographer and enthusiastic lover of camping and the beauty of California. His children have continued this love of nature.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.