Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
65 Sacred Heart Lane
Reisterstown, MD
Arthur E. Wissel Jr. Notice
On January 20, 2020, Arthur E. Wissel, Jr. of Glyndon, MD beloved husband of Carol F. (nee Broderick) Wissel. Father of Andrew E. Wissel, Michael C. Wissel (Kelly), John B. Wissel (Meredith) and the late Arthur E. "Chip" Wissel, III. Brother of Dr. Eric Wissel (Sharon). Also survived by grandchildren Charlie, Hudson, Andrew II, Addison, Lauren, Carter, Maxwell, Penelope, Fletcher, Daisy and Summer Wissel.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Friday 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, 10am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon, 65 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pathfinders for Autism, www.pathfinderforautism.org For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
