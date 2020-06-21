I didn't know Mr. Heiderman well, but met and spoke with him at the Legion Post 39. My deepest sympathy to all of the family. I pray you will find comfort in happy memories and peace in knowing he is safe in the arms of our Lord. Rest well, dear sir, your work on earth is done. Thank you and God Bless you.

Diane Miller

ALA Unit 39 Member

Diane Miller

Acquaintance