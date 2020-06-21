Arthur H. Heiderman
Arthur H. Heiderman, 93, of Forest Hill, passed away on June 17, 2020. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, he served our country in WWII on the DE-USS Rhodes. Arthur was the loving spouse of the late Eleanor (Forste) Heiderman; father of Stephen Heiderman, Susan H. Henschen, Gail E. Chrest and the late Gary Heiderman. Also survived by his brother, Norman Heiderman; sister-in-law, Jean Heiderman; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2-5 pm. Services will be for family and invited friends. Entombment will take place in Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
I didn't know Mr. Heiderman well, but met and spoke with him at the Legion Post 39. My deepest sympathy to all of the family. I pray you will find comfort in happy memories and peace in knowing he is safe in the arms of our Lord. Rest well, dear sir, your work on earth is done. Thank you and God Bless you.
Diane Miller
ALA Unit 39 Member
Diane Miller
Acquaintance
June 19, 2020
Mr. Heiderman will be truly missed. It was my honor to wait on him for about 20 years. He was truly my favorite customer. I loved sitting and talking with him. I know he is at peace with his beloved Eleanor.
Sending love and prayers,
Alicia RF
Alicia
Friend
