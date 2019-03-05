Home

On March 3, 2019, Arthur C. Kalisch, devoted husband of Marsha Kalisch (nee Levy); loving father of Louis Kalisch; adoring grandfather of Alec and Alyssa Kalisch; dear son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Kalisch.Funeral service to be held at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation on Thursday, March 7 at 12pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 8906 Griffin Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday and Friday, with a service on Thursday at 7:30pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
