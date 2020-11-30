1/1
Arthur Marvin Janofsky
Arthur Marvin Janofsky, of Boynton Beach, Florida, former resident of Baltimore, passed away on November 28, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 65 years, Joan Janofsky, nee Singer; his children, Dr. Jeffrey (Julie) Janofsky, Jerry (Lisa) Janofsky and Wendy (Andrew) Rossini; his grandchildren, Jill Janofsky, Robin (Jonathan Robinson) Janofsky, Dr. Eric (Dr. Elizabeth) Janofsky, Adam (Sarah Jampel) Janofsky, Lacey Janofsky, Jason Segall and Shari (Kyle Behrens) Segall and great grandchildren, Edith and Samuel Janofsky. He is also survived by his sister Jane (Alan) Rosoff. He was predeceased by his parents, Morton and Ray Janofsky and his brother and sister in law, Stanley and Elaine Janofsky. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Donations can be made to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
