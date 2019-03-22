Home

Arthur "Ski" Nowinsky, age 74, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 19, 2019 in his home surrounded in love and laughter with family. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, he was the son of Stephen and Josephine (Smith) Nowinsky. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked for the postal service. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, camping and vacationing in Texas. Mr. Nowinsky is survived by his wife, Dorothy Elaine Nowinsky; daughters, Stephanie Billingslea of Belcamp and Kristy Townsend of Bel Air; grandchildren, Arden and Eryn Billingslea; his brother and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchild, Kaleb Townsend, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-3 pm with a memorial service at 3 pm.Those who desire may make a donation to Kellysdream.org. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2019
