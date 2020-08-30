Born in Baltimore on September 25, 1926, and died peacefully at the SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Shrewsbury, PA on August 20, 2020. His father, Arthur Radford Ransom, Sr. was a Pennsylvania Railroad engineer. His mother was Fannie Norris Ransom. He served in the US Army's occupation of Japan after WWII, and graduated from Boston University with a degree in business administration in 1951. That year, he began work as a certified public accountant in the Baltimore office of Lybrand, Ross Bros. & Montgomery (later known as Coopers & Lybrand), serving as partner-in-charge of the Richmond office during 1967-72, and retiring from the Baltimore office in 1986. He was an impassioned Baltimore Orioles fan, a rail buff, an avid collector of stamps and first day of issue covers, and served as President (3 years) and Board Member (22 years) of the Board of Child Care of the United Methodist Church, Inc. He also served for many years as the Treasurer and a Trustee of Towson United Methodist Church. He was the devoted husband of Evelyn Updike Ransom, who died in 2016, the devoted father of Richard Ransom and his wife Ann Williams, Mark Ransom and his wife Nancy Kain Ransom, and adopted daughter Celine Wachter, the devoted grandfather of Christopher Ransom, Megan Koehler, Andrew Ransom, Kathleen Hase, James Ransom and Elizabeth Ransom, and the loving great grandfather of Kaylen Kurutz, Ava Ransom, Aiden Ransom and Sophia Koehler. A memorial service originating from the Dr. Lewis F. Ransom Chapel at Towson United Methodist Church will be held via Zoom at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, Inc. or Towson United Methodist Church.



