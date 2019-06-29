Home

Arthur S. Post Notice
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Arthur S Post of Longboat Key, FL and Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Paula Post; devoted father of Jimmy Post (Robin), Wendy Post (Roger Blumenthal) and Karen Post (Jonathon Nevett); loving grandfather of Elana, Traci, Rachel, Ross, Michael and Danielle. Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Karen and Jonathon, on Sunday, June 30th following the service, with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Shiva will continue on Monday, July 1 beginning at 6 p.m. with a Minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 29, 2019
